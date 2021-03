Two patients at Noble’s Hospital have died from COVID-19.

It takes the total number of people who have lost their lives while suffering from the virus on the Island to 29.

Chief Minister, Howard Quayle MHK, said:

“My thoughts – and I am sure those of everyone across our Island – are with the families and loved ones at this most difficult of times.”

“We must do all we can to stamp out this virus. I would reiterate my plea for everyone to stay at home as much as possible to help save lives.”