Dog walkers must keep pets on lead at Ayres National Nature Reserve

Dog walkers are being reminded they must keep their pets on a lead at the Ayres National Nature Reserve to avoid disturbing important breeding colonies of ground-nesting birds.

In recent years several dog attacks have been reported to police at the reserve where it is an offence to let dogs run free from 1 April to 31 July. Anyone caught breaking the rules faces a £2,500 fine under the area’s byelaws.

People wanting to walk their dogs off the lead are encouraged to visit their local plantation or glen as an alternative during the bird breeding season.

Research shows some birds such as terns make a 50,000-mile journey to breed on the Isle of Man each year. Ringed plovers, oystercatchers, curlews, skylarks and meadow pipits also visit to lay their eggs at this time of year. The loss of suitable breeding habitat has led to a decline in numbers of some species highlighting the importance of the ANNR.

Geoffrey Boot MHK, Minister for the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture, said:

‘When chicks hatch out they move away from their nests and wander freely under the watchful eye of their parents. It can be many weeks before they learn to fly and during this time they are extremely vulnerable so people must keep dogs on leads at all times.’

The restrictions to dog walkers apply to the heathland and the beach and enable ground nesting birds to settle in their breeding areas and raise their chicks. Visitors are asked to stay on the main paths and move away if birds show signs of agitation or distress.

Dog walkers are also asked to avoid disturbing pregnant ewes and lambs on or near farmland.

Minister Boot added: