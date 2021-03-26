Covid-19 Coronavirus

Death of patient with COVID-19 – 26 March 2021

A patient at Noble’s Hospital has died with COVID-19. 

It takes the total number of people who have lost their lives while suffering from the virus on the Island to 27. Whilst the person had COVID-19, it was not the primary cause of death. 

In future, deaths will be split to show where COVID-19 was the primary cause of death. The existing data will be amended to reflect this to ensure a consistent approach to reporting.   

Chief Minister, Howard Quayle MHK, said:

'This is terribly sad news and my thoughts are with this person’s family and loved ones, to whom I extend my condolences.'

