Death of patient with COVID-19 – 26 March 2021

A patient at Noble’s Hospital has died with COVID-19.

It takes the total number of people who have lost their lives while suffering from the virus on the Island to 27. Whilst the person had COVID-19, it was not the primary cause of death.

In future, deaths will be split to show where COVID-19 was the primary cause of death. The existing data will be amended to reflect this to ensure a consistent approach to reporting.

Chief Minister, Howard Quayle MHK, said: