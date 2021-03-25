Financial Sanctions: Global Human Rights Regime

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of one new entry under the Global Human Rights sanctions regime. The Global Human Rights Sanctions (Isle of Man) Order 2020 extended with modifications, the United Kingdom’s Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020.

The Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020 (S.I. 2020/680) (the Regulations) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies responsible for or involved in serious violations of human rights

On 25 March 2021 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List.

The following entry has been added to the Consolidated List and is now subject to an asset freeze.

MYANMAR ECONOMIC HOLDINGS PUBLIC COMPANY LTD (Group ID: 14080)

Full details can be found in the attached Annex.

Financial institutions and other persons are requested to check whether they maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, the designated individuals and entity. If so, they must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, refrain from dealing with said funds or economic resources, and suspend the provision of any financial services. They must also report their findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial sanctions legislation or to seek to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Global Human Rights and links to the UK’s Consolidated List of individuals and entities subject to these and other financial sanctions may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.