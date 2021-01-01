MSR and Youth Service Easter programme moved online

The traditional Manx Sport & Recreation and Youth Service school activity programme for the Easter Holidays has had to be cancelled, but is replaced with free online classes.

The decision to cancel the annual event comes after the Island’s circuit-break lockdown was extended and full refunds will be been issued to parents.

Children and families will still be able to access fun filled classes using Zoom with sessions covering everything from dance and yoga to a bottle flip challenges.

The Manx Sport & Recreation service will be hosting three live sessions a day for two weeks at 10am, 12pm and 2pm, starting on Monday 29 March – with the exception of Bank Holidays.

The Manx Sport & Recreation team and the Youth Service usually deliver an activity programme of events during school holidays to help improve children and young people’s physical and mental health and developing important social skills.

Dr Alex Allinson MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said:

‘I am very sorry that due to the current outbreak we have been forced to cancel these activities but am delighted that the Manx Sport & Recreation team will replace their usual programme with a range of on-line fitness, exercise and sports skill classes that people can enjoy from their home for free.’ ‘Staying active is important for our physical and mental wellbeing and we hope this will help support young people and their families in these challenging times.’

Those awaiting refunds should receive them within five working days, but it can take up to 10 working days depending on the card provider used. If you have any queries, or do not receive your WorldPay email by the end of the week please email nsc@gov.im