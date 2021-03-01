Continued support for Island businesses

The Salary Support Scheme will remain open to all qualifying businesses. This will ensure that businesses who are impacted by this current circuit break lockdown can continue to pay their employees.

For claim periods starting on or after 1 March 2021 the salary support payment will be £310 per week. The Salary Support Scheme Guidance has being updated and published on the website.

A new spreadsheet for claim periods after 1 March 2021 is now available to download via the application form. In order to access the spreadsheet supporting payment at £310 a week, a claim period commencing after 1 March 2021 must be selected. All those businesses seeking support for March can claim from Monday 29 March. Applications for Period 15 will open on Monday 26 April.

Anyone who has any questions regarding the Salary Support Scheme should telephone +44 1624 648125.