Ballacottier Primary School appoints new Headteacher

Riss Forrester has been appointed as the new head teacher for Ballacottier Primary School in Braddan.

Mrs Forrester has worked in teaching since 2001, including the recent positions of deputy head and acting head teacher at Ballacottier.

Mrs Forrester said: ‘I am absolutely thrilled to have this opportunity to lead Ballacottier School and look forward to seeing all the children, parents and staff back at school soon.’

Dr Alex Allinson MHK, Minister for Education, Sport, said:

‘I am delighted to welcome Mrs Forrester to this role where I know she will do a great job and I would like to express my thanks for the excellent efforts of Carol Walsh who has made a lasting impression on the school.’

Originally from the Midlands, Mrs Forrester moved to the Island as a child and was educated at St Thomas’ Church of England School, the Buchan and later the Isle of Man College.

She received a BSc in Applied Psychology from the University of Central Lancashire and worked for the Salvation Army managing the Island’s first Bail and Probation Hostel for several years before becoming a teacher after completing her PGCE at Leeds Metropolitan University in 2001.



An avid fan of outdoor learning and play, Mrs Forrester is a trustee for the charity Isle of Play. She has 20 years of teaching experience, having worked at schools across the Island including St Marys Roman Catholic School, Auldyn School, Scoill Phurt le Moirrey and Manor Park Primary School. She will officially be in post from the 12 April.