Further Financial Support Announced for Those Impacted by Circuit Break Lockdown

Further support has been announced by Isle of Man Government to support those businesses, individuals and self-employed persons who continue to be impacted by the current circuit break lockdown.

The announcement comes after the Chief Minister provided an update on Friday, confirming that the current circuit break lockdown would be extended to 6 April at the earliest.

The existing Financial Support schemes will be extended to ensure support is in place for the duration of the circuit break restrictions. Additional support and grants have also been announced.

The Salary Support Scheme will be extended throughout the months of March and April, at the current increased rate of £310 per week. The Manx Earnings Replacement Allowance has also been extended on increased rates (of £230 per week) until 12 April.

In recognition of the circuit break extension, the Coronavirus Business Support Scheme will provide an additional £1,000 payment for all businesses who have already applied for and received the current CBSS payment of £1,500. This will be facilitated as a one-off automatic payment in order to minimise the administrative liability to businesses.

Two new payments have also been introduced.

The Domestic Business Payment will support certain businesses who operate from commercial premises, including those in hospitality and retail, with a grant (in addition to the CBSS payment), equivalent to one year’s rates. This grant represents up to £7.3 million worth of support directly to impacted businesses.

Further, in recognition of the disruption caused by the Government’s Stay at Home request on the weekend of 27 February, and the ensuing loss of supplies that this meant for many businesses in the hospitality sector, a grant of £250 per eligible business who closed towards losses over the weekend of 27 – 28 will be made available.

Further information on how to apply for each of the extended or new schemes will be made available later this week.

Treasury Minister Alfred Cannan MHK commented:

‘We have been in ongoing communication with businesses and it is clear that the second circuit break of 2021 is having a greater impact on the economy and domestic businesses than previous lockdowns, particularly those facing cashflow issues as a compound effect of the first circuit break lockdown. The month of February was also disrupted by weather, which we recognise has made trading conditions difficult. ‘While the current restrictions are necessary to protect our health care service and save lives, we absolutely acknowledge that they come at a cost to the Island’s businesses and people. Therefore, the Economic Recovery Group have agreed to not only extend, but enhance, the level of support that we are providing. We thank the Island’s business community for their continued dedication and support.’

Information on current schemes and financial support can be found on the Coronavirus website at www.gov.im/coronavirus. Details on the additional schemes and application process for these will be made available in due course.