Fifty one athletes to become sporting ambassadors

Fifty one athletes will receive Isle of Man Sport Aid (IoMSA) scholarships this year through a programme that will see them act as sporting ambassadors for the Island.

Recipients will receive financial support to help with travel and equipment and access to facilities at the Isle of Man Sport Institute from 1 April 2021.

Those chosen including enduro star Danny McCanney and race walker Erika Kelly will formally receive their certificates at the Isle of Man Sports Awards on 2 June.

Isle of Man Sport Aid has played a pivotal role in supporting the Island’s top athletes for more than 20 years by helping them to compete at national, international and world level.

Andy Varnom, Chairman of IOMSA, said:

‘The investment demonstrates our commitment to helping Isle of Man athletes fulfil their potential. The past year has been extremely challenging for those who compete in the UK and further afield, and the ongoing situation has made our selection process harder than normal this year. We could not run such a robust programme without the generosity of the third party sponsors and organisations who help, so I would like to say a massive thank you.’

Dr Alex Allinson MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture said:

‘It has been a tough year full of complications for our sports stars, so I know what a difference these scholarships will make. I am confident the recipients will act as fine ambassadors for the Island and we will see the Manx flag flying at future events across the world.’

Tickets for the Isle of Man Sports Awards can be bought from www.villagaiety.com.