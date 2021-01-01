Manx fish eggs keep Jersey angling season afloat

More than 30,000 fish eggs produced on the Isle of Man have been used to keep Jersey’s angling season afloat during the pandemic.

The eggs were produced at the Cornaa Fish Farm which came back under Government control in June 2020 after a longstanding commercial lease with Troutlodge ended.

Shortly afterwards the Jersey Freshwater Angling Association (JFAA) enquired about continuing a contract to supply them with rainbow trout ova (fertilised eggs) so they could continue to provide children, people with disabilities, and members a chance to try fly fishing.

The Isle of Man Government agreed to help but lockdown restrictions led to complications with transporting the eggs. However these were overcome under the Government’s coronavirus guidelines and the eggs have now been delivered and hatched into healthy rainbow trout.

Geoffrey Boot MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said:

‘The pandemic has presented challenges for everyone but on this occasion they were overcome thanks to some great efforts. ‘I am delighted that the eggs have now hatched and will support such great initiatives.’

The JFAA provides coaching and development opportunities for a variety of groups through a community angling program which gives different groups the chance to experience the benefits of an active lifestyle and spending time in nature.

Robert McGinnigle from Jersey Freshwater Angling Association: said:

‘We can’t thank the DEFA Inland Fisheries Directorate enough for their extra special efforts which have resulting in a lot of happy faces in Jersey. We were delighted to receive the disease free eggs that we desperately needed to run our programmes.’

The Isle of Man, Jersey and Northern Ireland are the only countries classed as aquatic disease free zones under EU regulations, and certified disease free eggs are brought in under license for hatching under approval of Jersey’s Government.