Contactless only payments on Island buses

Due to the presence of COVID-19 in the Isle of Man, bus vannin has announced that from tomorrow (Saturday 20 March) customers wishing to use the bus service are advised that cash will no longer be accepted and payment must be made by contactless or Go Cards.

The temporary increased measures are to further protect passengers and drivers. bus vannin will continue to review its measures in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The £2 fee for a Go Card is temporarily waived and can be purchased and topped up preferably online but also at the following locations:

Douglas Railway Station (8:45am–4pm Monday-Thursday, 8:45am-3:45pm Friday and Saturday 20 March 10am-2pm)

Ramsey Bus Station (6am– 5pm Monday-Friday and 6am–12 noon Saturday)

Port Erin Railway Station (8am–3:30pm Monday–Friday)

Castletown Railway Station (8am–4pm Tuesday–Thursday, 8am-3:30pm Friday and 10am-2pm Saturday 20 March)

Peel, Derby Lodge (10am - 2:30pm Monday, Wednesday and Friday)

All outlets are closed on bank holidays.

bus vannin would like to thank all customers and colleagues for adhering to the guidelines, for observing our no cash rule and for helping us to protect our community during this time.

For further information and advice call 662525 and the team will be able to support you.