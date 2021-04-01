Air Passenger Duty Rates Amendments

The Treasury advises that the Customs and Excise Acts (Application) (Amendment) Order 2021 has been made and comes into operation on 1 April 2021. The Order makes amendments to certain air passenger duty rates in the Island.

The Order increases the rates of air passenger duty (APD) in Band B (i.e. those with a destination of over 2000 miles from London). The new rates of APD for these journeys will be £82 for the lower class of travel and £180 for the standard class of travel.

The rates for other journeys (i.e. the majority of flights from the Island) remain unchanged at £13 in standard class and £26 in a higher class.

For more information on the new Order and APD in general please contact Customs and Excise at customs@gov.im.