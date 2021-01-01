On receiving a COVID-19 vaccination letter contact 111 straight away

Isle of Man Government is encouraging people who receive their vaccination letter to contact 111 straight away and register for a COVID-19 vaccination by completing the online form or calling 111.

Minister for Health and Social Care, David Ashford MHK, commented:

‘To help our vaccination programme to continue at pace we are asking people to get in touch as soon as they have their vaccination letter inviting them to register for a COVID-19 vaccination. The best way to do this is by using the online form as this will free up the team for calling people back with their appointment details.’

Vaccination appointments are continuing during the current restrictions, including for those who are shielding.

To register for a vaccination visit https://covid19.gov.im/vaccination/vaccination-registration/ or ring 111.