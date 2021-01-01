Labour Market Report for February 2021

The latest labour market report, compiled and published by the Economic Affairs team at the Cabinet Office, shows the number of people registered unemployed has fallen to 822 for February 2021.



The number of registered unemployed increased by 433 compared with February 2020, but the unemployment rate for February 2021 has fallen to 1.9% compared with 2.4% in the previous month January 2021.



Read a summary and download the full report