Graham Kinrade appointed permanent DESC leader

Graham Kinrade has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Department of Education, Sport and Culture on a permanent basis.

In the position he will be responsible for more than 2,300 staff and a budget of £115 million.

Mr Kinrade joined the department as a teacher in 1987 and progressed to hold roles including head teacher and school improvement adviser. More recently he has worked for Government Technology Services (GTS) as Director of the Division.

In September 2020, he was appointed Interim CEO for the DESC and has been working to deliver against the high-level action plan in the wake of the Beaman’s review.

Dr Alex Allinson MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said:

‘We attracted a first class field in our hunt for an inspirational leader and I feel, in Graham, we have found the right person for an exciting new chapter.’ ‘The department is facing many challenges, but also real opportunities to build and improve on the excellent education system we have and inspire young people and the rest of our community through the sports and cultural activities we offer.’

Mr Kinrade, said:

‘I am delighted to have been offered this opportunity to lead an organisation for which I hold with great passion. I look forward to continuing work to reset relationships and culture, with the clear focus of our people. ‘These are challenging times, but there are great opportunities ahead of us, and I feel extremely lucky to be able to work with such a dedicated, hard-working team to deliver high quality education, and provide the best cultural and sporting opportunities on the Island.’

Mr Kinrade will begin his role with immediate effect.

The Department is responsible for: