Terms of reference for independent review published

The terms of reference for an independent review into self-isolation requirements for crew of Isle of Man Steam Packet Company vessels have been published today.

Stephen Hind, the Director of Audit Advisory in the Treasury, has been appointed to conduct the review.

The review will be undertaken completely independently of the Cabinet Office and will be afforded full access to all records held by and personnel employed by the Isle of Man Government and all its agencies.

The terms of reference are available at www.gov.im/co.