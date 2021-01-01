Financial Support Extended for Duration of Circuit Break Lockdown

Following the Chief Minister’s announcement that the current circuit break lockdown will be extended by seven days (until at least 00.01 on Wednesday 31 March), Isle of Man Government can confirm that Financial Assistance will also be extended, in order to provide continued support to those who are impacted by the decision.

The Manx Earnings Replacement Allowance (‘MERA’), which provides individuals and the self-employed who are made redundant, laid off or on nil pay by their employer, or who are prevented from carrying out their work due to restrictions, with £230 per week, has been extended by one week, to provide sufficient cover for the lockdown period as it stands.

The Salary Support Scheme, which will provide businesses with a payment of up to £310 per full time employee (the increased support figure from £280 being subject to Tynwald approval) continues to be available to provide support to qualifying businesses in March.

The Coronavirus Business Support Scheme is also under review and support will be extended businesses who remain impacted by continued restrictions. A further announcement will be made regarding this in due course.

Further information on all of the Coronavirus support schemes is available at www.gov.im/coronavirus