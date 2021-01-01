COVID-19: Delivery support available during lockdown

People who find themselves unable to shop for food and essential supplies due to coronavirus restrictions are being made aware of support available to them.

Currently more than 3,200 people have been asked to self-isolate due to COVID-19 and many more vulnerable people are shielding at home, making it difficult or even impossible to collect food, medicine and other essential items.

The Community Support and Information Line team are available to talk through the options available in people’s area, and can be reached by calling 686262 or emailing Covid19Communitysupport@gov.im.

A list of local producers and stores that offer delivery services, along with their opening hours, can also be found on the COVID-19 and Isle of Man Food and Drink websites.

Geoffrey Boot MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said:

‘There are currently thousands of people self-isolating or shielding on the Island and help is available to get essentials to your door of those without support networks. ‘The websites are being constantly updated and the amazing helpline team are always ready to offer assistance and discuss specific support in your area. If you, or someone you know, needs some additional help during this difficult time, then please take a look.’

Where possible, those isolating or shielding are encouraged to ask friends, family or neighbours to go out and get food and other essentials for them, but for those who do not there are charities and community groups who can also help along with some local authorities.

The COVID-19 website also has information and links for restaurants and takeaways, including some that don’t normally deliver. This information is updated regularly and can be added to by contacting food@gov.im.