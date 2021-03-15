Chief Minister's statement on COVID-19 - 15 March 2021

Good afternoon. Thank you for joining us today.

Here with me at the podium is the Minister for Health & Social Care, and on Zoom we have the Minister for Education, Sport and Culture and our Director of Public Health.

Thank you for making the right decisions over this last weekend. I know that it is not easy to live with the restrictions that are currently in place. I know that there are challenges and hardships. But what you are doing is making a difference.

Let me start this briefing by asking the Minister for Health & Social Care to give us today’s data.

So the trend in the numbers is a continuing fall of new cases. And that is of course a good thing to see. And this is because of the measures in place and the way that the Great Manx Public has responded.



I will hand over to our Director of Public Health in a second for her update and her analysis of what the numbers tell us.



Just before I do, I would like to share an important point.



I know many of you are carefully following the number of "unexplained" cases. Like me, you will have noticed that they continue to pop up. Our Director of Public Health will be able to bring more context to this but we do know that some of this has been about people still going about their business – including going into the workplace – when they are showing symptoms.



This has to stop. As we have said at these briefings before, responsibility here is two fold. Employers must ensure that they only require their employees to go into

work if it is absolutely critical. They also need to ensure that the workplace is as safe as possible.



For employees who are critical and who do need to go into work, they must not do so if they show the slightest symptoms. If you go into a workplace with COVID, you could be putting lives at risk - perhaps even your own.



And you could be putting your organisation at risk. Contact tracing recently had to entirely close a local business because of someone who had been going into work despite having COVID symptoms.



We need to identify and isolate the virus. The more people stay at home and stop mixing between households, the sooner we will be able to do this. And then the sooner we will be able to remove measures.



Let me pause and hand over to Dr Ewart for her view on what the numbers are telling us.