Clinically vulnerable group invited to register for COVID-19 vaccine

Letters inviting residents aged between 16 and 64 who are clinically vulnerable to register for their vaccination are now being sent out, as the rollout programme looks towards protecting the next priority group against serious illness caused by COVID-19.

After receiving the letter, individuals are able to register for their vaccination online via https://covid19.gov.im/vaccination/vaccination-registration/ or by calling 111. After registration the 111 team will be back in contact by email, letter or phone with the two appointment dates.

The appointment booking team is currently extremely busy. Those who have registered are reassured they will be called-back when slots for their group are available, approximately a week ahead of the first appointment. People shouldn’t be concerned about the wait between registration and call back, as the team is allocating appointments in priority order.

A significant milestone has been reached during one of the busiest weeks in the rollout so far, as the overall number of vaccine doses given passed the 30,000 mark. Over 75% of residents in the top four priority groups have now received their first jab, while all in the most vulnerable group - care home residents, staff and carers - have received at least one dose.

Minister for Health and Social Care, David Ashford MHK said:

‘The team is working hard to ensure that we are administering as many vaccinations as possible, and I thank everyone for attending their appointment. A reminder too, that having a vaccination is classed as essential healthcare and so appointments are going ahead while restrictions are in place, including for those who are shielding. Family members and carers are able to drive you to the appointment, provided you are both wearing face coverings and keep socially distanced in the car. Minister Ashford added: ‘It is vital the vaccination programme continues at pace while we work to prevent the spread of coronavirus. I encourage all those who receive an invitation to register for their vaccination and then wait patiently for their appointment – this will help us to protect our vulnerable and the wider community as swiftly as we can.’

Today (Saturday 12 March) 260 residents in the north of the Island will be vaccinated at a pop-up clinic at Ramsey Cottage Hospital. Those attending are advised that the entrance to the clinic is to the left of Martin Ward – they should not use the main hospital entrance. All visitors are required to wear a clinical face covering, which will be available at the entrance to the clinic, and are asked to observe social distancing measures.

A wealth of information is available on the COVID-19 website www.gov.im/covidvaccination including information on the vaccination process, vaccination hubs and a selection of frequently asked questions.