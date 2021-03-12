The Limited Liability Companies Act 1996

Application of Dissolution

Pursuant To Section 11a(10)

The Department for Enterprise hereby gives Notice that the above limited liability companies have applied for a Declaration of Dissolution under the provisions of Section 11A of the Limited Liability Companies Act 1996. Unless written objection is made to the Department for Enterprise within one month of the date of publication of this notice, the Department for Enterprise may dissolve the limited liability companies.

This 12th day of March 2021