Isle of Man Sports Awards moved to summer (1)

The Isle of Man Sports Awards has been postponed until the summer due to coronavirus restrictions.

The celebration of sport was to be staged at the Villa Marina in Douglas this month but will now take place on 2 June instead.

The annual ceremony sees the achievements of the Island’s top athletes, teams and coaches recognised in front of sports fans, with 11 awards up for grabs.

Dr Alex Allinson MHK, Minister for Education, Sport, said:

‘Given the current situation we had to take this decision, but we hope it gives sports fans and those nominated something to look forward to this summer.’

The shortlist for the 2020 Isle of Man Sports Awards, sponsored by Microgaming Play It Forward, was announced in February. This year’s event will reflect the exceptional challenges faced by many in 2020, by shining a light on the Island’s unsung sporting heroes.

During the evening the Isle of Man Sports Aid scholarships for 2021/22 will also be presented. Each scholarship provides a combination of financial support towards travel and equipment plus access to services at the Isle of Man Sport Institute.

The recipients of these will be announced next week along with a guest of honour for the Sports Awards.