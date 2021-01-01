Emergency bus timetable introduced

The Department of Infrastructure has introduced an emergency bus timetable which will be operated throughout the current lockdown.

The temporary timetable replaces the usual weekday services with amended Saturday services; Sunday services see very little change.

The key points of the new timetable are that:

services between Douglas and Peel on routes 5/6 are based on Saturday service but with two extra morning peak journeys

services between Douglas and Ramsey via Laxey on route 3 are based on the normal Saturday service

services between Onchan and Port Erin on routes 1,2,11 and 12 are based on the normal Sunday service but with an earlier start to the every 20 minute operation

services 13, 14 and 29 are suspended

Night Owl services are suspended.

Tim Baker MHK, Minister for Infrastructure, said:

'This new timetable reflects the Chief Minister’s ‘stay at home’ message. We need to make sure that we provide a bus service that allows key workers to get to and from their workplace and that allows those who don’t have their own transport a chance to get to the shops to buy essential supplies. 'We have designed the timetable to continue the provision of a good schedule of buses to the two vaccination hubs. The new timetable gives us time to clean buses more regularly whilst providing enough capacity to allow for social distancing. We know that we won’t be able to meet everyone’s needs at this time and look forward to being able to return to the usual comprehensive bus service at the end of the lockdown. 'We do ask passengers to wear a face covering or mask at all times and to respect the concerns of other passengers.'

The new timetable has been approved by the Road Transport Licensing Committee for operation until the end of the lockdown; normal services will resume as soon as possible.

Full details are available at www.iombusandrail.im/timetables-routes-and-fares/lockdown-3-timetables.