Death from COVID-19 – 12 March 2021

A patient at Noble’s Hospital has died of COVID-19.

It is the first death from the virus in the Isle of Man since 5 November 2020. It takes the total number of people to have lost their lives to the virus on the Island to 26.

Chief Minister, Howard Quayle MHK, said:

'This news will come as a blow to our community. I am sure the thoughts of everyone on our Island will be with this person’s family and loved ones, to whom I extend my condolences.

'The death of a member of our Island community is a painful reminder of how dangerous this virus is. Please, stay at home as much as possible. It will save lives.'