Blood donations to continue during lockdown

Blood donation sessions are continuing during the current lockdown, with a number of additional safety measures in place to protect those who attend to give blood and members of staff.

Planned sessions are taking place at the Jubilee Suite in Westmoreland Road, Douglas to ensure essential blood supplies are maintained – and donors able to attend should continue to give blood as normal. Donors currently in self-isolation are asked to contact the donor secretary on 650637 so that appointments can reallocated.

Before attending, donors will be asked to complete a pre-appointment COVID-19 assessment form, with the details to be confirmed on arrival at the clinic - where social distancing is in place and personal protective equipment is in use. In addition, a thorough cleaning regime has been implemented, with all equipment and furniture being sanitised between donors. Members of the Blood Donor Service team will attend to one donor at a time as a further safety measure, and are providing a point of contact for visitors should they need to report they have developed symptoms of COVID-19, or are asked to isolate.

Separately, people who are self-isolating and are due to attend Noble’s for a procedure are being asked to contact the hospital in advance of their appointment. Patients should ring their admission area so they can be given specific advice on how they should enter the building, and the protocols in place within the hospital to prevent transmission of the virus.

Minister for Health and Social Care David Ashford said:

‘It is vital that blood donation sessions continue, as supplies are needed to treat patients in a variety of situations. There is no scientific evidence that coronavirus can be transmitted through blood donation and I encourage everyone that can, to attend their appointment as normal and be reassured that measures are in place to keep everyone safe.

He added: