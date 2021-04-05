Views sought on new Animal Welfare Bill

Public views are being sought on the proposed Animal Welfare Bill 2021 that aims to protect animals such as cats, dogs and horses from harm and mistreatment.

The Bill was drafted following recommendations by a Tynwald Select Committee that in line with the UK regulation was needed to protect companion animals.

Currently the Island has laws that protect the welfare of farm livestock and criminalise animal cruelty, but the Committee concluded the welfare of companion animals is not adequately protected. The Bill would also provide greater legal protections to mountain hares.

Geoffrey Boot MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said: ‘The proposed Bill will enable the early adoption of important regulatory controls to be introduced, through rapid adoption of relevant selected aspects of UK legislation.’

A number of Acts of Tynwald already use this approach, allowing UK legislation to be applied to the Isle of Man with modifications such as the Health and Safety at Work Act 1977.

The Minister, added:

‘Domestic and kept animals play an important part in many of our lives and this important Bill will ensure their welfare is protected against harm and mistreatment.’ ‘The approach to applying UK animal welfare legislation to the Island would require significant public and political support, though is not unusual.’

People are encouraged to submit their views during the four week consultation that will close on 5 April 2021.