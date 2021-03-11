Dr Allinson's statement on COVID-19 - 11 March 2021

Last week, in response to the decision to close our schools and nurseries, I talked about establishing childcare provision for the children of our critical workers.

However, as we continue to hit the peak of daily cases, we have reviewed the latest data and how infection is currently spreading particularly among our children and young people.

It has therefore been decided that now is not an appropriate time to reopen any childcare provision.

I would like to apologise for the disruption this continues to cause working families, especially to many of our critical workers.

But the safety of our children, young people and our wider community has been and continues to be of paramount importance.

We will continue to work with teachers and childcare providers to plan for a phased reopening of facilities as soon as it is safe to do so.