VAT returns must be submitted online from 1 April 2021

VAT-registered businesses and individuals are reminded that they will be required to submit Value Added Tax (VAT) returns online and make payments electronically from 1 April 2021.

Three-quarters of VAT returns are currently submitted electronically using the Isle of Man Government’s online services.

It will become mandatory to submit this way from 1 April to ensure all customers are prepared for the forthcoming introduction of an improved system with greater online functionality.

Customers who are not currently enrolled for VAT online services will automatically receive an activation code with their next VAT return.

Guidance is available at www.gov.im/customs to help customers through the enrolment process, and one-to-one sessions will also be accommodated for those who require additional help.

Assistance can be requested by calling 686677 and making an appointment with the Treasury’s Customs & Excise Division.

Treasury Minister Alfred Cannan MHK said:

‘The changes being announced today represent the latest development in moving more Isle of Man Government services online. ‘This administration has been committed to improving services in this way, making it easier and quicker for people to interact and leading to a more efficient use of staff time. ‘We acknowledge that some may receive this news with concern and questions, and full support is in place for those who need it.’

Customers who are unable to render returns or make payments electronically – using, for example, Faster Payments, CHAPS, Bacs or card payment using online services – can apply for an exemption.

Guidance can be found online at www.gov.im/customs under ‘Exemption from using VAT Online Services', or can be requested by calling 686677, by emailing customsonline@gov.im or writing to:

The Treasury,

Customs & Excise Division,

Customs House,

North Quay,

Douglas,

IM99 1AG.