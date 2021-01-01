Montreal Protocol: Island steps up position on ozone depleting substances

Increased measures to protect the Earth’s atmosphere from ozone depleting substances, under an international treaty, have been extended to the Isle of Man.

Having ratified the original Montreal Protocol the latest amendments bring the Island in line with the UK with immediate effect after their Government accepted the Island’s request.

The treaty limits the production of an array of Ozone Depleting Substances (ODS) and compounds known as Fluorinated Greenhouse Gases (F-Gases) that contribute significantly to global warming and found in items such as fridges and fire extinguishers.

The five amendments were given effect in Manx law in 2020 so there will be no additional impact on people and businesses who produce, recycle, use, destroy or trade in them.

As a fully signed up member to the Montreal Protocol, the Island will be able to ship items that contain the ozone depleting substances to the UK for appropriate disposal. This has been illegal since July 2017.

The situation had led to a stockpiling of some products, including hundreds of fridges that could not be disposed of as there is currently no facility to do it on the Island.

Shipments will require an appropriate license that can be arranged by emailing EnvironmentalProtection@gov.im and additional authorisation is needed for disposal.

In line with the UK, a list of regulated chemicals, phase out dates and training requirements will also be updated.

Geoffrey Boot MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said: ‘The ozone layer protects life on earth and the Montreal Protocol has brought the international community together in a bid protect it.

‘The updated regulations will enable us to play our part in global efforts to preserve our atmosphere from harmful ozone depleting gasses – a leading cause of climate change.’

In 1987, the Montreal Protocol achieved almost universal adoption by countries across the world in recognition that ozone depletion is a global problem. It has been strengthened a number of times since including the latest Kigali amendment signed by 170 countries in 2016.

It aims for the phase-down of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) by cutting their production and consumption.