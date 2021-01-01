Online registration launched as vaccination rollout ramps up

Members of the public who have received an invitation letter, can now register for their COVID-19 vaccination online via covid19.gov.im/vaccine

The new system means people can submit their details and find out what to expect at their appointment using their PC, tablet, phone or laptop, with links to further information about the vaccines and the Island’s rollout programme just a click or two away.

The online form provides a convenient and swift way for those who receive invitation letters to register for a jab, alleviating pressure on the 111 team, who until now have handled all registrations. Online registration will work alongside the 111 line, which will remain available for those who need additional help to register. After registration, contact will be made by 111 to confirm both vaccination appointments via email, letter or phone. Appointments are made subject to deliveries on Island and individuals are asked to wait for the contact from 111 after registration.

The development comes as the vaccination programme ramps up significantly this week, in line with an increased supply of vaccine into the Island. More than 1000 people per day will be given a jab to protect them from serious illness caused by COVID-19, with first and second doses being administered at the two vaccination hubs.

By Wednesday, all residents in the over-70’s age group and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable (CEV) should have received a letter inviting them to register. An audit of patient lists has been undertaken at GP practices to ensure that all adults in the CEV group have been included. A ‘buffer’ booking list is already operational, drawn from people on the registered list who are able to attend at short notice, so that should slots become available due to patients not attending, all available vaccine is put into arms.

Minister for Health and Social Care David Ashford said:

‘This digital dimension to our registration system comes at the right time, as the 111 team handles an increasing volume of incoming calls from people reporting symptoms and requiring tests. We are at a critical stage and working on two, equally important fronts: acting to identify and isolate positive cases, while at the same time rolling out vaccinations at pace to the population. Vaccination is the way we will ultimately move to a more normal way of life, and registering people online will help improve efficiency all round, while giving people the option to register their details at a time to suit them, 24/7.

He added:

‘I would encourage everyone who can, to register online. The 111 line is available for those who cannot take the online option, and people will still be called by a member of the team with their vaccination appointment times.’

Important information about having the vaccination is set out in the online registration process, and those wishing to register are invited first to read about the authorised vaccines in use in the Island and their possible side effects, and to understand the consent process.

It is made clear that all patients who attend for a vaccination must be able to providetheir own consent and that consent cannot be given for a relative on the day. The page points to further information about the consent process which needs to be undertaken on behalf of those who lack capacity to make their own decisions. Further developments to digitise the appointment booking process are also already in development.

The on-line process should only be used for those who have received an invitation letter. To register online visit covid19.gov.im/vaccine and click on Vaccination Registration.