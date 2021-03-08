Financial Sanctions: Sudan

This news release is issued in respect of the financial sanctions in place against Sudan.

The Sudan (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 (S.I. 2020/753 were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies impeding the peace process and threatening stability in Darfur and the region, as well as violating relevant international law, and involved in the commission of a serious human rights violation or abuse, or a violation of international humanitarian law. The Sudan (Sanctions) EU Exit) Regulations 2020 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Sudan Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [SD 2020/0483].

On 8 March 2021 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under regulations made under the Sanctions Act.

The following entry has been removed and is no longer subject to an asset freeze.

Adam SHAREIF (Group ID: 8839)

Further details of the sanctions regime related to the Sudan and links to the UK’s Sanctions List may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.