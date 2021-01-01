Construction sector to close for two weeks

The Council of Ministers has met this morning to review the ongoing response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Following discussions, the Council of Ministers has taken the decision that the Island’s construction sector must stop work for an initial period of two weeks from the end of the day today (Friday 5 March). This is to strengthen measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

Tradespeople who work alone or with one other person outdoors only – such as window cleaners, outdoor painters, gardeners etc. – can continue to work provided that it is no more than two people with full mitigations including masks and social distancing in place.

Emergency work and essential repairs will be allowed to continue. Building sites should now be made safe and prepare to be closed from tonight.

The Chief Minister will provide an update at a COVID briefing at 4pm.