Treasury’s public counters closed during circuit break

The Treasury’s public counters will remain closed until the end of the current lockdown in the interest of customers and staff.
The Government remains fully committed to maintaining an excellent standard of service and customers needing to use Income Tax, Social Security or Customs and Excise services can do so online or over the phone.
If you are not already registered as a user of Online Tax Services you can do so here.
Income Tax:
Telephone
685400 (Mon-Thurs 9am-5.30pm, Fri 9am-5pm)
General tax enquiries: incometax@itd.treasury.gov.im
Employers: AdminSection.itd@gov.im
National Insurance enquiries:nationalinsurance.itd@gov.im
Customs and Excise:
Telephone
648100 (Mon-Fri 8.30am to 4.30pm)
Social Security:
Telephone
Social Security: 685656 (Mon-Thurs 9am-5.30pm, Fri 9am-5pm)
MERA: 648125 (Mon-Thurs 9am-5.30pm, Fri 9am-5pm)
General Enquiries: socialsecurity@gov.im
MERA:mera@gov.im