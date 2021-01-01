Covid-19 Coronavirus

Treasury’s public counters closed during circuit break

Today

The Treasury’s public counters will remain closed until the end of the current lockdown in the interest of customers and staff. 

The Government remains fully committed to maintaining an excellent standard of service and customers needing to use Income Tax, Social Security or Customs and Excise services can do so online or over the phone. 

If you are not already registered as a user of Online Tax Services you can do so here

Income Tax:

Telephone                           

685400 (Mon-Thurs 9am-5.30pm, Fri 9am-5pm)   

E-mail

General tax enquiries: incometax@itd.treasury.gov.im

Employers: AdminSection.itd@gov.im

ThirdParties.ITD@gov.im

National Insurance enquiries:nationalinsurance.itd@gov.im 

Customs and Excise:

Telephone

648100 (Mon-Fri 8.30am to 4.30pm)

E-mail

customs@gov.im 

Social Security:

Telephone

Social Security: 685656 (Mon-Thurs 9am-5.30pm, Fri 9am-5pm)

MERA: 648125 (Mon-Thurs 9am-5.30pm, Fri 9am-5pm)

E-mail                          

General Enquiries: socialsecurity@gov.im

MERA:mera@gov.im

