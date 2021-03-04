Covid-19 Coronavirus

36 new cases of COVID-19 detected – 4 March 2021

Yesterday

36 new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the Isle of Man in the past 24 hours. 

18 of the cases are close contacts in existing clusters who were already in self-isolation. 

The remaining 18 cases are currently unexplained with no immediate link to existing clusters. 

All individuals are self-isolating along with members of their household and further tests will be offered. Contact tracing continues. 

The current number of active cases of COVID-19 on the Island is 106, with two people in hospital.

