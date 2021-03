The Treasury's Social Security Office at Markwell House will be closed today for a deep clean after a member of staff tested positive for COVID-19. It will re-open tomorrow, Thursday 4 March.

This will not affect any ongoing social security payments, or the re-opening of MERA for applications from Thursday morning at 9am. The MERA telephone line remains open on +44 1624 648125, but telephone lines to the other benefit teams will not be available today.