Over-65s invited to register for COVID-19 vaccine

The Isle of Man COVID-19 Vaccination Programme will continue as planned during the latest circuit break lockdown, with additional measures in place to protect staff and patients.

Invitation letters will be sent from this week to the next priority group for vaccination - residents aged between 65 and 70. It comes as the final batch of letters to the over-70s are dispatched, ensuring the rollout moves smoothly from one group to the next.

In addition, appointments are currently being made for adults with learning disabilities to have their jab at a pop-up clinic later this month. A bespoke vaccination hub has been arranged at the Greenfield Park / Tall Trees adult day services site in Strang on Wednesday 24, Thursday 25 and Friday 26 March, and letters have been sent to families and carers inviting them to make an appointment.

These latest invitations are issued as more than 85% of the top three priority groups have received their first jab, more than 7500 second doses have been given and more than 20,000 jabs have been administered in total. Within this, all care home residents and workers in the Island have been given at least one vaccination, with over 1700 individuals fully vaccinated with both doses in this priority one group alone.

On receiving the letter, residents in the 65-70 age group are asked to register initially with 111 who will then contact them to with their appointment booking – which will sometimes be at short notice, in order to avoid wastage of vaccine. The DHSC expect to begin issuing letters for the next priority group (those with underlying health conditions between ages 16-64) in the next 7-10 days.

Minister for Health and Social Care, David Ashford said:

‘Every milestone we hit means vaccines are protecting more of those most likely to become seriously ill with COVID-19, safeguarding our health and care services and protecting the wider community. I urge everyone offered or booked for a vaccination to attend their appointment. No one should be deterred from going for their jab - as vaccination and medical appointments are classed as essential healthcare and can go ahead while restrictions are in place. Vaccination is our way out of the pandemic in the longer term, so it is essential the rollout continues at pace.’

Care home and housebound vaccinations will continue as planned during the lockdown.

A wealth of information is available on the COVID-19 website www.gov.im/covidvaccination including information on the vaccination process, vaccination hubs and a selection of frequently asked questions.