Locations identified that could pose low risk of COVID-19 – 3 March 2021

Two new locations have been identified which could pose a low risk of contracting COVID-19 for people who visited at specific times.

The locations and times are as follows:

Friday 26 February 2021

Tesco, Lake Road, Douglas from 8am to 8:50am

Kensington Group Practice, Westmoreland Road, Douglas from 10:45am to 11:50am

It is important to stress that the risk to the general public is low. Anyone who was at any of the locations listed during the relevant time period is asked to be vigilant. Should they develop symptoms of COVID-19 – even if mild – they should immediately self-isolate and contact the COVID-111 service, even if they have already had a test. The COVID-111 service is open from 8am to 8pm each day. People who have been at the venues at the specific times, but who have no symptoms, are not being asked to contact COVID-111 at the present time.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

a temperature of more than 37.8C (100F)

OR, a new and persistent cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or three or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (for people who usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual)

OR, anosmia – this is the loss of or a change in someone’s normal sense of smell, which can also affect sense of taste as the two are closely linked

OR, shortness of breath.

The public are encouraged to practise the basics of good hand and respiratory hygiene. Hands should be washed thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or hand sanitiser should be used. Coughs and sneezes should be caught in a handkerchief, tissue or the crook of the elbow. After a cough or a sneeze people should thoroughly wash or sanitise their hands.