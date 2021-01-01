Important message for students at St Ninian’s Lower and Ballasalla School

Following work by the contact tracing team, all students in Year 7 at St Ninian’s Lower School (Bemahague) and everyone they live with should stay at home and wait to be contacted by the COVID-111 service. No Year 7 students should attend school tomorrow (Wednesday).

In addition, all students in Years 3 and 4, as well as teaching and support staff at Ballasalla School are being asked to self-isolate and wait to be contacted by the COVID-111 service. The school will therefore be closed tomorrow (Wednesday).

Any students who had been due to attend Ballasalla School on Wednesday should instead go to Scoill Phurt Le Moirrey in Port St Mary.