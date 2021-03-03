17 new cases of COVID-19 detected – 3 March 2021

17 new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the Isle of Man in the past 24 hours.

Eight of the cases are close contacts of people in existing clusters who were already in self-isolation.

One of the cases was travel related and in isolation.

The eight remaining cases are currently unexplained with no immediate link to existing clusters.

All individuals are self-isolating along with members of their household and further tests will be offered. Contact tracing continues.

The current number of active cases of COVID-19 on the Island is 70, with three people in hospital.