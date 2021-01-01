Salary Support Scheme Opened for Eligible Business Impacted by Circuit Break Lockdown

The Salary Support Scheme will again be opened to all of those businesses that were able to claim during the original period of lock down from the 2 March to 19 July 2020.

The method of claim remains the same. All applicants are reminded that they must be able to demonstrate 25% reduction in turnover.

All those businesses seeking support for February (Period 13) can claim now, and applications for Period 14 will open on the 29 March.

The Treasury Minister also announced the intention to increase the amount of the salary support payment from £280 a week to £310 a week. The first period this increase will apply to will be Period 14. The Salary Support Scheme Guidance is being updated and will be published on the Isle of Man Government Coronavirus website shortly.

Treasury Minister Alfred Cannan MHK, commented:

‘Whilst am confident that our response to date has been robust and appropriate, I am concerned that a second circuit break in such close proximity will cause greater financial challenges for elements of our society and business. An order enabling an increase in the Salary Support payment is on the Order paper for March Tynwald’

Updated guidance on the Salary Support Scheme

Anyone who has any questions regarding the Salary Support Scheme should telephone +44 1624 648125.