Most vulnerable protected as schools close to most children

Schools, nurseries, playgroups and childminders in the Isle of Man will close to most children from Wednesday as the Island enters a 21 day circuit break.

This time the most vulnerable and children of essential workers can attend their own school, but parents are asked to keep their children at home as space is limited.

University College Isle of Man will also remain open for the same groups and provision will be made available at early year settings including childminders.

A list of the nurseries, playgroups and childminders who will remain open for the most vulnerable and essential workers will be available on the Government website.

The latest lockdown was announced by the Chief Minister on Tuesday after two new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed on the Island including one in a school setting.

Schools remain open today but Year 8 pupils at Bemahague (St Ninian’s Lower School) have been asked to isolate at home along with everyone they live with.

Dr Alex Allinson MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said:

‘I know this is an unsettling time and we are working hard to offer support to children, staff and parents. ‘Based on feedback we are keeping vulnerable children and those of essential workers in their own schools this time - rather than consolidating in hubs.’

Teachers will again be asked to facilitate online learning and maintain contact with pupils to ensure their education continues.

The Minister, added:

‘We are working with all headteachers who will be organising online learning for pupils and again, teachers will play an essential role, not just educating children, but helping protect their wellbeing.’

The Isle of Man Government will move quickly to reinstate a free school meal voucher scheme and a further announcement about summer exams will made this week.