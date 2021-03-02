Financial Sanctions: Somalia

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 3 listings in the Somalia sanctions regime.

The Somalia (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2020 (S.I. 2020/642) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies engaging in or providing support for acts that threaten the peace, security or stability of Somalia, acting in violation of the general and complete arms embargo, obstructing the delivery of humanitarian assistance to Somalia or that are involved in the commission of a serious human rights violation or abuse, or a violation of international humanitarian law. The Somalia (Sanctions) EU Exit) Regulations 2020 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Somalia Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [SD 2020/0482].

On 2 March 2021, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under regulations made under the Sanctions Act.

The following entries have been added to the Consolidated List and are now subject to an asset freeze.

• Abukar Ali Adan (Group ID: 14065)

• Maalim Ayman (Group ID: 14066)

• Mahad Karate (Group ID: 14067)

Identifying details can be found in the attached Annex.

Financial institutions and other persons are requested to check whether they maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, the designated individuals. If so, they must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, refrain from dealing with said funds or economic resources, and suspend the provision of any financial services. They must also report their findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial sanctions legislation or to seek to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Somalia and links to the UK’s Consolidated List of individuals and entities subject to these and other financial sanctions may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.