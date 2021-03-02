Eight new cases of COVID-19 detected – 2 March 2021

Eight new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the Isle of Man in the past 24 hours.

Four of the cases are close contacts of people in existing clusters who were already in self-isolation.

One of the cases was detected through the day 1/7/13 testing regime for individuals who have travelled to the Island.

The three remaining cases are currently unexplained with no immediate link to existing clusters. This figure includes the two new unexplained cases announced this morning by the Chief Minister.

All individuals are self-isolating along with members of their household and further tests will be offered. Contact tracing continues.

The current number of active cases of COVID-19 on the Island is 58, with three people in hospital.