Circuit-break Business Support (March 2021) applications open Wednesday 3 March 2021

The Coronavirus Business Support Scheme (CBSS) will be re-opened to support businesses and self-employed persons who have regular business overheads of £250 or more per month.

Formed under the CBSS, the Circuit Break Business Support (March 2021) will offer a grant payment of £1,500 to eligible applicants and will be open to broadly the same sectors as in the January Circuit-break lockdown, with the exception of those businesses permitted to operate during the lockdown announced today which comes into effect at 00:01 on Wednesday 3 March 2021 (notably construction and horticulture).

Construction and Horticultural businesses should only apply if they are impacted due to indoor working restrictions, a reduction in demand for services from customers or if workers are required to self-isolate/shield.

All eligible applicants who received payment through the Scheme in January will be fast tracked, based on declarations that their situation remains unchanged.

Applications can be submitted from 5pm tomorrow night (Wednesday 3 March).

More information and a link to the Scheme