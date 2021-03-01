Two new cases of COVID-19 detected – 1 March 2021

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in the Isle of Man.

One case is a close contact of someone in a recently identified cluster who was already in self-isolation. They will continue to self-isolate with their household and further tests will be offered.

It is not yet known if the second case is linked to an existing cluster. Contact tracing is continuing. The individual is self-isolating with their household and will continue to do so and further tests will be offered.

The Council of Ministers met this morning to review the situation and will meet again later today.

As a result of the second case, a number of locations have been identified that could pose a low risk of contracting COVID-19 for people who visited at specific times.

Thursday 25 February 2021

Tesco, Lake Road, Douglas from 2:30pm to 3:30pm

La Mona Lisa, Glen Road, Laxey from 6:00pm to 7:45pm

Friday 26 February 2021

Close Leece Farm Café, Patrick Road, St John’s from 1:45pm to 2.30pm

It is important to stress that the risk to the general public is low. Anyone who visited or was working at La Mona Lisa or Close Leece Farm Café during the relevant time period is asked to contact the COVID-111 service as soon as possible to arrange a test. This is for surveillance purposes. They and other members of their households will not be required to self-isolate at this time.

Anyone who was at any of the locations listed during the relevant time period is asked to be vigilant. Should they develop symptoms of COVID-19 – even if mild – they should immediately self-isolate and contact the COVID-111 service, even if they have already had a test. Anyone who was at Tesco at the relevant time does not need to contact COVID-111 at the present time unless they have symptoms.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include: