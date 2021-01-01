Chief Minister to give important COVID briefing on Tuesday morning

Further unexplained cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the Isle of Man this evening.

The Council of Ministers met on a number of occasions through the day. This evening they discussed the latest developments and considered new information that had emerged.

The most important development relates to St Ninian's Lower School (Bemahague). All pupils in Year 8 and everyone they live with should stay at home and wait to be contacted by the COVID-111 service.

The Council of Ministers tonight agreed a series of measures that will come into effect from 00:01 on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Full details of the measures will be announced by the Chief Minister at a COVID-19 briefing at 10am tomorrow morning.