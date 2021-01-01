Update on the COVID-19 situation in Schools

A pupil from a primary school on the Island has today tested positive for COVID-19 and the headteacher has contacted all parents/carers to update them. The school remains open and contact tracing is underway.

A further student attending St Ninian’s High School has received a positive PCR test on Tuesday (29 June), following the return of a positive lateral flow test they had carried out at home. The school remains open and contact tracing is underway.

Mitigations include the extra supply of lateral flow tests to secondary schools for home use. Parents are encouraged to allow their children to use these on a regular basis to check for any asymptomatic cases. Students and staff are able to wear a face covering, should they wish, with free masks available at school for those who don’t have their own. Interaction with other schools has been suspended and will be reviewed next week. Reminders on the importance of hands, face, space and fresh air, reduced indoor activities and increased ventilation of rooms is also in place.

Parents and students are asked to remain vigilant for the symptoms and signs of COVID-19 and to stay at home and call 111 should any of these develop.

The situation is being monitored by the Department for Education, Sport and Culture with advice from the Public Health Directorate. Any updates will be issued by the schools to parents/carers.