New caterers to transform NSC café

A local caterer has been chosen to transform the café at the National Sports Centre and provide a healthy and locally sourced menu.

Riverside Limited, who already run the Sound Café and Bradda Glen in the south of the Island, will take over the café on 01 July 2021, and the café will reopen on the 17 July 2021 for the summer holidays.

Artist impressions and designs for refurbishment will be on display at the Cafe from 17 July so that customers can see the significant changes planned to take place in September, including new counters, equipment and furniture, with seating for approximately 100 people.

More than 30 operators expressed an interest with seven shortlisted and three interviewed.

Dr Alex Allinson MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture said:

‘This is an exciting opportunity to reinvent the café and give it its own identity, but also to provide healthy and nutritious meals for members and guests. ‘We are confident that Riverside Limited share our vision for the space to be a dining destination and their passion and ideas shone at interview.’

Thousands of people use the NSC facilities that include indoor swimming pools, sports halls, and a gym.

Caterers were asked to share their ideas for promoting the benefits of leading a healthy and active lifestyle through the food choices.

Adrian Christian, Managing Director of Riverside, said:

‘The whole team are really looking forward to the challenge of the new “Aqua café” at the NSC.’ ‘We will be offering a diverse menu for food and drinks, including Barista coffees, fresh smoothies and other healthy foods, along with classic café style food and homemade cakes. With longer opening hours, we hope not only to serve the public using the NSC but also hope it will be a go to destination for friends, family and business meetings to take place.’

The café, which was previously run by the Government, has been closed since 22 March 2020.