Domestic Event Fund Commits Over £200,000 Towards Local Events

The Domestic Event Fund which offers local authorities, businesses, individuals and charities Island-wide financial support to develop local events, has committed to over £200,000 worth of grant funding and supported over 30 events in the last nine months. Additional underwriting of over £150,000 has also been allocated to the events funded, in order to reduce any risk associated with cancellations or postponement as a result of the pandemic.

The initiative which is delivered by Business Isle of Man, an Executive Agency of the Department for Enterprise, was directly introduced as a result of the £100m Economic Recovery Fund, and provides event organisers the opportunity to apply for up to 80% of the total costs associated with the development of domestic events. The focus of the Fund is to stimulate further domestic spending by driving footfall into the Island’s towns.

The Fund, which will be closing its applications at the end of August 2021, has supported a range of events including the Electric Vehicle Family Day, the Manx Extreme Sports Festival, Manx 7s Festival of Sport, Isle of Pride and the up and coming Construction Isle of Man Home and Lifestyle Expo and Isle of Man Wedding Show.

Mr Lawrie Hooper MHK, and political member for Business Isle of Man, commented:

‘I’m delighted that the Domestic Event Fund has supported so many diverse events across all corners of the Island over the last nine months. For many towns and villages, local events play a key part in their strategy to increase both footfall into their areas, while also stimulating further spending in nearby retail and hospitality businesses. Recent events supported by the Fund are projected to have generated additional footfall in excess of 68,480 into our key towns and future events planned over the summer period are to attract footfall of over 75,000.’ ‘This funding not only supports local event organisers, but directly supports local event companies, entertainers and many more domestic businesses who provide services to support the running of these events. I would encourage those that are interested in organising a local event to submit their applications before the deadline of the 31 August.’

Clare Barber, one of the event organisers of Isle of Pride, which was supported by the Domestic Event Fund in June, commented:

‘We are exceptionally grateful for the support of the Domestic Event Fund in providing the support necessary for Isle of Pride to be able to fund and build the infrastructure for a large scale festival in the Villa Marina Gardens. On the Saturday we saw nearly 9,000 people pass through the Villa Marina Gardens – bringing with them a riot of colour and a strong ethos of equality and diversity.’ ‘An event of this scale required the services of many local suppliers, including local food and drink outlets, printers, designers, stage and lighting operators. Many external businesses including our hotels, taxi and public transport providers, witnessed a significant increase in trade over the weekend, which is so positive to see. Many of the bars, nightclubs and restaurants held Pride after parties and themed evenings too.’ ‘The opportunities for the future are huge and at Isle of Pride we are grateful that the Domestic Event Fund, in partnership with our other sponsors, helped us to bring the first Pride to the Isle of Man with a bang!’

Applications for events running up to the 30 September 2021 will close on the 31 August 2021. For further information about the Fund and how businesses, local authorities, individuals and charities can apply for it, please visit: www.businessisleofman.com/eventsfund