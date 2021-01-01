Changes to onward travel to the Isle of Man from amber list countries

From Tuesday 29 June, anyone arriving in England from an amber list country and transiting through to the Isle of Man, will no longer be required to book private COVID-19 tests in England.

The change follows engagement on the issue between the Isle of Man Government and the UK Government.

To qualify for this new transit exemption, passengers must remain in their port of entry before onward travel to the Isle of Man or, if leaving their port of entry, they must be entering England for the sole purposes of continuing their journey to the Isle of Man.

Passengers will need to do the following before travelling to England from an amber list country:

On the passenger locator form, carry out the following steps:

Select ‘Stay in the UK’ under the ‘Your travel plans’ section

Reply ‘I will be travelling for an exempt reason’ to the question about whether you are required to self-isolate on arrival

Select the exemption options, and then select ‘Transit Exemption’

Passengers should be prepared to provide evidence at the border of their onward journey to the Isle of Man.

Full details are available on the gov.uk website.

There are different rules for passengers arriving from an amber list country in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Isle of Man residents arriving on the Island who have travelled to any country outside of the Common Travel Area (Guernsey, Ireland, Jersey, and the United Kingdom) in the previous 10 days are required to isolate on arrival, either for 21 days or for 7 days if they agree to have a test on arrival and again on day 6, at a cost of £30.

Details of the Day 7 Pathway are available on the COVID-19 website.